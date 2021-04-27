Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

