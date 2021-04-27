Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $76.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.