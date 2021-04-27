Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

NYSE OTIS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 6,116,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

