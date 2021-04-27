Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

