Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.25.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$28.09 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.28%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

