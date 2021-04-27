Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.91

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.91 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

