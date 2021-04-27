Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $103.75 million and approximately $538,239.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,169.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.56 or 0.04791703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.13 or 0.00469707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.86 or 0.01641955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00744053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.81 or 0.00523488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00431668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004237 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,962,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

