Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.76

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.76 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 1550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

