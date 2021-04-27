Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Cap of $174.17 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00006232 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $174.17 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.