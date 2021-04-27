Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Trading Up 4.9%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 53,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

