P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.58% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $66.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $332.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

