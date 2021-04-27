PAC Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $211,448.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $155.03 million and $211,448.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003895 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00603809 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014778 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,416,132,473 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

