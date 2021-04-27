Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.