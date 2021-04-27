Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

PPBI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 377,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.