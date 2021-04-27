Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.