Palmer Knight Co Acquires 4,716 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.36. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

