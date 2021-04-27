Palmer Knight Co Acquires 8,662 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up approximately 5.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Palmer Knight Co owned about 0.05% of Raymond James worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,843. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $131.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

