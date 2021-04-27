Palmer Knight Co Buys 16,925 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $134.34. 9,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $136.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

