Palmer Knight Co Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises about 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palmer Knight Co owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day moving average is $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

