Palmer Knight Co Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,856. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

