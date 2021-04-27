Palmer Knight Co Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

Shares of A traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. 4,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,826 shares of company stock worth $7,123,380 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

