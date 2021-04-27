Palmer Knight Co Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 4.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.00. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

