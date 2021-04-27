Palmer Knight Co Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up about 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 448,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Fortive by 1,624.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

