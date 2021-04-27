Palmer Knight Co Purchases 10,673 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.25. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.