Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $13.41

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.05. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The stock has a market cap of $769.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 180,831 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

