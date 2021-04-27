PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.74 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.74 billion and approximately $652.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 158,104,881 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

