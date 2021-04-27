Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 271,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $110.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.