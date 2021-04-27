Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $778.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

