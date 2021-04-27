PAR Technology (PAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

4/8/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/16/2021 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

3/16/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PAR opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

