Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Parachute has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $253,349.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001324 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.