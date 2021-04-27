Paramount Group (PGRE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE):

4/19/2021 – Paramount Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

4/13/2021 – Paramount Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Paramount Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

3/19/2021 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 33,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 210,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

