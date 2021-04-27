Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.76 and traded as high as C$9.83. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 153,622 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on POU. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.76.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.