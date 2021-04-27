Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXT. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,000. Insiders sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.51. 245,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,391. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

