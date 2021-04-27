Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $53.98

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $53.98 or 0.00098159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $69.55 million and $134.15 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00279668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.37 or 0.01037166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00733785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.74 or 0.99977469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

