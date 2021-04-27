Parker Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $81,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $341.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

