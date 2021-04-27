Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,315.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

