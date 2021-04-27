Parker Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,625,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 18.9% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

