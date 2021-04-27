Parthenon LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.01 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.