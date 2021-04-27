Particl Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.36 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Particl has a total market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $18,592.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.68 or 0.01340885 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,799,515 coins and its circulating supply is 9,778,380 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

