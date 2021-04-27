Patientory Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $50,623.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

