Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.78

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 19879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

PAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.