Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Patrick Industries worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $96.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.