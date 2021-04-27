Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total value of $198,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.70. 754,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.31. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.