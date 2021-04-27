Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $9.75. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 2,055 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Patriot National Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 11.85% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

