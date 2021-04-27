Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,080 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.04. 902,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,473,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

