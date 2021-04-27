Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 3,027 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $99.58. 21,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.