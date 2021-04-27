Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 32,618 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,333. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

