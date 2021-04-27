Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 6,838 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $19.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.86. The stock had a trading volume of 439,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The firm has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.