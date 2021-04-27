Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,338 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 366,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.