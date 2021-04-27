Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.92 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 335,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

